AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.61-$5.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.61-5.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.40.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.