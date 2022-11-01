AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.2 %

AMN stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.04. 586,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,089. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after buying an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

