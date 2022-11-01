Amp (AMP) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Amp (AMP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Amp has a total market cap of $175.78 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003162 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,441.69 or 0.31539707 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012318 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.