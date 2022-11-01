Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $45.00

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.1 %

SUN opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

