Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) PT at $119.54

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. Progressive has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

