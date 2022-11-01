AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

