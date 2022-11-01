Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 11.6% Higher

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 55,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,095,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Angi’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $7,322,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

