Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,092. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

