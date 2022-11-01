Ankr (ANKR) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Ankr has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $287.84 million and $64.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,426.51 or 1.00011992 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0300469 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $50,484,633.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

