Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

AON stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.44. 35,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

