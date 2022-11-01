Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 29,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 448,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after buying an additional 310,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 151,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.