Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $78.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

