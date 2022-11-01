Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of ARCK stock remained flat at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

