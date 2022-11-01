Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Update

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,119. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

