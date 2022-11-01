Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

