Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $221.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 119.20% and a net margin of 29.61%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 52.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

