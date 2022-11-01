Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lifted by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,611 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $85,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $97.67. 88,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,723. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

