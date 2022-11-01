Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 679,791 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $20.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Insider Activity

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.