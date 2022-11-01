Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $3,558,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

