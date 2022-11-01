Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $95.57 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $95.57 million and $1.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00089326 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00067789 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025103 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006889 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.