Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Short Interest Update

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFAC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,005,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

