Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.98

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 131466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

