Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,398. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares worth $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

