Argus Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $365.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Argus from $420.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.25.

SPGI stock opened at $321.25 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

