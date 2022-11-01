Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

NYSE ANET opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,548,919 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

