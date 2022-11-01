Ark (ARK) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ark has a total market cap of $54.21 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006905 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005634 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,212,320 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

