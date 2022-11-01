Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.91.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.