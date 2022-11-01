ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $69.49 million and $1.93 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 0.99986536 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10540174 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,942,503.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

