Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

