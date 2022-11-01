Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $134.25. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,716. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. Assurant has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Assurant by 42.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

