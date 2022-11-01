AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,853. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.