ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.32.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

