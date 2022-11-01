Athenex (ATNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Athenex Price Performance

ATNX stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 116.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 74.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 844.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

