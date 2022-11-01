Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,136 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.63% of Atkore worth $56,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in Atkore by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atkore by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.28. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.