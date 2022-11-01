Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 739,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.