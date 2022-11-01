ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATNI opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.66%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

