Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $3.84 million and $11,065.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.60 or 0.31488591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

