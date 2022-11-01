AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.12–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.61 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

