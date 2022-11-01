Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Atrion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $600.00. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.00. Atrion has a twelve month low of $542.10 and a twelve month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

