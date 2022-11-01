Audacy (AUD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Audacy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 528.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 478,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 372,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 194,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Audacy

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

