Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.07 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $78.07 million and $17.82 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $7.10 or 0.00034769 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.98 or 0.31473507 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012292 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars.
