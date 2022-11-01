Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

AUPH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 23,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,717. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

