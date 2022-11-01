Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 518,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,277,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$570.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

