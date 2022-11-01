Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average is $197.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

