Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $91,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

