Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.10. 40,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,457. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

