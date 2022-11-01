AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,518,698.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

