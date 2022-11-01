AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

AutoNation Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AN stock traded up $5.44 on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

