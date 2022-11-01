AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.
AutoNation Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of AN stock traded up $5.44 on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.