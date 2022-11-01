Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $18.70 or 0.00091340 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $307.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006914 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,601,999 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

