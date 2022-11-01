Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $18.70 or 0.00091340 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $307.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00068667 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014790 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025477 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001350 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006914 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,601,999 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
