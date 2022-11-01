Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Trimmed by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for approximately 2.2% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR stock remained flat at $93.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

